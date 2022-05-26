Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Down 84.3% in May

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the April 30th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Studio City International stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of $233.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36. Studio City International has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $24.41.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.38 million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 23.78% and a negative net margin of 286.51%.
About Studio City International (Get Rating)
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.
