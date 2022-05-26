Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Down 84.3% in May

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the April 30th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Studio City International stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of $233.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36. Studio City International has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $24.41.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.38 million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 23.78% and a negative net margin of 286.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Get Rating ) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,279,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,936,918 shares during the quarter. Studio City International comprises about 8.6% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned 26.44% of Studio City International worth $170,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

