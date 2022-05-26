Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 835,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $223,398,000 after purchasing an additional 30,544 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 66,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,196 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.53.

SYK stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.67. The company had a trading volume of 13,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $224.02 and a one year high of $281.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.25.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

