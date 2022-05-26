Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,360,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 3.3% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.36% of Stryker worth $363,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.53.

Shares of SYK traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.01. 1,110,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $224.02 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.25. The firm has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

