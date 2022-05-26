Strong Market Cap Hits $1.58 Million (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One Strong coin can now be bought for about $11.46 or 0.00039475 BTC on exchanges. Strong has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $355,243.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Strong has traded up 23.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,793.36 or 0.68207639 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 57.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00029927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.39 or 0.00511358 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 421.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00031770 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

