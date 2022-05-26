Strike (STRK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.22 Million

Strike (STRK) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last week, Strike has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Strike coin can now be bought for approximately $24.55 or 0.00083028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $78.40 million and $6.22 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 190.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,446.60 or 1.40186840 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00025650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 505.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.51 or 0.00502315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00031698 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,193,846 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

