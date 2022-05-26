StockNews.com Lowers First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

FNLC stock opened at $29.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.55. The company has a market cap of $324.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.55. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $36.80.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 38.21%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

