StockNews.com Lowers BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BL. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.22.

BL stock opened at $72.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.30. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $135.00.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,592 shares of company stock worth $256,113. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 3,036.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 9,762.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

