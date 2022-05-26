StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CETX opened at $0.29 on Monday. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 36.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CETX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cemtrex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cemtrex by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 70,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cemtrex by 703.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 64,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

