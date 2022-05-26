StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CETX opened at $0.29 on Monday. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 36.68%.
Cemtrex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cemtrex (CETX)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.