Stock Buyback Program Initiated by RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Board of Directors

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK traded up $4.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.36. 164,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,912. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.06. The firm has a market cap of $530.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $94.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $63.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 23.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RICK shares. TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

