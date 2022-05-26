Stewart Asset Management LLC Sells 7,245 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Stewart Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,245 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for approximately 1.8% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 101.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,363 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Ross Stores by 12.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROST. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $5.63 on Thursday, hitting $86.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,299,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,784. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.26 and a 200 day moving average of $100.35. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

