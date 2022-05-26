Stewart Asset Management LLC Sells 216,846 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Stewart Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,846 shares during the period. Elanco Animal Health accounts for about 3.8% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 282,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,476,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,101,000 after buying an additional 209,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 621,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,836. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at $753,910.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $596,900 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

