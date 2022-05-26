Stewart Asset Management LLC Has $11.42 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Stewart Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 132.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises 6.1% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $11,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,226,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,740,000 after purchasing an additional 130,530 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,079,000 after purchasing an additional 105,181 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,352,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,101,000 after acquiring an additional 163,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,185,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,954,000 after acquiring an additional 77,387 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $5.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $268.01. The company had a trading volume of 393,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,247. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $253.33 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.71.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

