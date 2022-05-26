Step Finance Trading Up 28.1% Over Last Week (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 26th. In the last week, Step Finance has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar. Step Finance has a total market cap of $376,290.28 and approximately $8.08 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0941 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 68.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,527.65 or 0.63855454 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00030806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.96 or 0.00509237 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00031616 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008701 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

