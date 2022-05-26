STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.16

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.16 and last traded at C$4.98, with a volume of 94143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STEP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded STEP Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$362.85 million and a P/E ratio of -32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.82.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

