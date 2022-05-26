State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.86.

STT stock opened at $69.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.88. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $65.41 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

