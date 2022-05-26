Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Trading Up 8%

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 175,825 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 269,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$137.05 million and a PE ratio of -15.63.
Star Diamond Company Profile (TSE:DIAM)
