Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 37.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

SBLK stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.14. The stock had a trading volume of 15,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,843. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 120.12%.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,117,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,880,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 899,337 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after purchasing an additional 249,770 shares during the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers (Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.