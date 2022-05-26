SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Down 3.6%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.27 and last traded at $31.48. Approximately 17,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 530,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.67.

SWTX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.39.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 553.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

