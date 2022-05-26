Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $93.12, but opened at $98.00. Splunk shares last traded at $99.09, with a volume of 32,016 shares trading hands.

The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The business had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.04.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $36,237.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,699. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,491 shares of company stock valued at $295,240 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 5.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $4,786,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 49.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in Splunk by 78.1% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,476 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Splunk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.99 and its 200-day moving average is $122.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

About Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.