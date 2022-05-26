Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.55 EPS

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $1.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Splunk updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $93.12 on Thursday. Splunk has a 12 month low of $84.63 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.16.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,491 shares of company stock worth $295,240 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,777 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,606 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 262.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,671 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPLK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.29.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

