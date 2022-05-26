Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.20 million-$19.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.01 million.Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.43–$0.39 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPIR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.86.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Shares of Spire Global stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,925. Spire Global has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77.

Spire Global ( OTCMKTS:SPIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Spire Global in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Spire Global by 19.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,762 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 398.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 332,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.