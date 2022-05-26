Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) PT Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.69.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.87. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.14). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 116.93% and a negative net margin of 792.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 39,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $208,169.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,321,231 shares in the company, valued at $27,883,250.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,185,000 after buying an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,373,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after buying an additional 22,550 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 990,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 41,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 555,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 222,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

