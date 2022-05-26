Spectrecoin Market Cap Reaches $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00082529 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000585 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00018144 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00017139 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.37 or 0.00254524 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

