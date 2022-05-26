Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Market Cap Reaches $5.13 Million

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0476 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and $467,744.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 191.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,153.84 or 1.49173501 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 56% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00019787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 451.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.83 or 0.00499439 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00031480 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 107,204,060 coins and its circulating supply is 107,797,549 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

