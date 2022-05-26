Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.00

Shares of Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.00 and traded as low as $2.25. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 1,050 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99.

About Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

