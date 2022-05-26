S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.57.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $353.20. The company had a trading volume of 50,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,490. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.20 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $379.79 and its 200-day moving average is $413.61.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.