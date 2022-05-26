Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SO. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $75.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.69. Southern has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 337,987 shares of company stock worth $24,296,964. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

