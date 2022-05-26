SOMESING (SSX) Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 26th. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for $0.0286 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $75.73 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 190.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,446.60 or 1.40186840 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00025650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 505.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.51 or 0.00502315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00031698 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000288 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,646,866,545 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

