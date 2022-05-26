SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Shares Down 0.7%

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.39. 8,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 34,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37.

SolGold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLGGF)

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

