SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Shares Down 0.7%

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.39. 8,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 34,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37.
SolGold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLGGF)
