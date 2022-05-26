Snyder Capital Management L P Sells 697 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Snyder Capital Management L P cut its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $13,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

Shares of ATO stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $115.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,813. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

