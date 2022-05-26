Snyder Capital Management L P Sells 3,487 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Snyder Capital Management L P lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in LKQ were worth $35,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morris Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in LKQ by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

In related news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $586,994.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.60. 2,528,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.46.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.