Snyder Capital Management L P Raises Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,820,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the quarter. United Community Banks accounts for approximately 1.6% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $65,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UCBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 32.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $165,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,414.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of UCBI stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $30.58. 365,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,563. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $39.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

United Community Banks Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.