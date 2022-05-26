Snyder Capital Management L P Lowers Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Snyder Capital Management L P cut its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P owned 0.16% of Brown & Brown worth $31,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $8,149,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 135.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 5.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at $2,186,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at $318,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.18. 1,850,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,563. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.44.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253 in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

