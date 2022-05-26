Snyder Capital Management L P Has $23.77 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $344.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,881,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,869. The stock has a market cap of $335.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.96.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

