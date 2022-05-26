Snyder Capital Management L P Decreases Stock Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Snyder Capital Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,695,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85,540 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P owned approximately 2.75% of Avid Bioservices worth $49,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 36.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 1,974 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $43,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $99,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,309 shares of company stock worth $352,347 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CDMO. Stephens decreased their price target on Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Avid Bioservices stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.58. 433,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.74 million, a PE ratio of 78.63 and a beta of 2.30. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

