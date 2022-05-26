Snyder Capital Management L P Decreases Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Snyder Capital Management L P cut its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P owned about 0.08% of Texas Pacific Land worth $7,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 107 shares of company stock valued at $146,287. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TPL traded up $60.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,486.84. The stock had a trading volume of 22,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,184. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,396.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,264.03. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $946.29 and a twelve month high of $1,647.03.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $147.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 58.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $23.00 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $92.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

