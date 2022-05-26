Snyder Capital Management L P Buys 5,114 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,642,858 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.59% of R1 RCM worth $41,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,797,569 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $96,800,000 after buying an additional 174,530 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,241,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $71,339,000 after buying an additional 1,457,158 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,138,521 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $69,079,000 after buying an additional 596,012 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,319,322 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $51,048,000 after buying an additional 857,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315,228 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $59,015,000 after purchasing an additional 27,987 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of R1 RCM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 740,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,581. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

