Snetwork (SNET) Price Tops $0.0030

Snetwork (SNET) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Snetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Snetwork has a total market cap of $709,748.32 and approximately $151,051.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Snetwork has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Snetwork alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,568.26 or 0.99976722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002188 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Snetwork Profile

SNET is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,815,373 coins. Snetwork’s official website is www.snetwork.io . Snetwork’s official message board is www.snetwork.io/news.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

Snetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Snetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.