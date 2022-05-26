Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Down 10.3%

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) fell 10.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $9.52. 977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 120,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPO. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $879.43 million and a P/E ratio of -24.66.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $273.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.27 million. Snap One had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jefferson Dungan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Heyman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,567,579 shares in the company, valued at $17,086,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

