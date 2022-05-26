Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $1.09 billion. Snap-on posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,940. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.25 and a 200-day moving average of $213.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $257.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

