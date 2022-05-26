Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 373.3% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of research analysts have commented on SMGZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,900 ($23.91) to GBX 1,775 ($22.34) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,580 ($19.88) to GBX 1,620 ($20.39) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
Shares of OTCMKTS SMGZY opened at $19.30 on Thursday. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88.
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
