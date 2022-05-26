Skylight Health Group Inc. (SLHGP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on June 20th

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHGP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1927 per share on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.
NASDAQ:SLHGP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. 6,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,011. Skylight Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.
Skylight Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
