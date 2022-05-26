Silver Rock Financial LP Trims Stock Position in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG)

Silver Rock Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,702 shares during the period. Silver Rock Financial LP owned approximately 1.44% of Aequi Acquisition worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARBG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aequi Acquisition by 7.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Aequi Acquisition by 1.2% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 364,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $731,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aequi Acquisition by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aequi Acquisition by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARBG traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,406. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

