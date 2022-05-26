Silver Rock Financial LP Trims Stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

Silver Rock Financial LP lowered its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 314,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,127 shares during the quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP’s holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SVFB. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 488,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 825,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after buying an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 stock remained flat at $$9.76 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,480. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in a technology-enabled sector.

