Silver Rock Financial LP Takes $701,000 Position in Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU)

Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 69,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROSEU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,042,000.

Get Rose Hill Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ROSEU stock remained flat at $$10.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,369. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10. Rose Hill Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.78.

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus on companies that operate in Latin American markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROSEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rose Hill Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rose Hill Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.