Silver Rock Financial LP Takes $1.86 Million Position in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFINU)

Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFINU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 184,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,776,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $10,050,000.

Shares of NASDAQ XFINU remained flat at $$10.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03.

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

