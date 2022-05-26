Silver Rock Financial LP Sells 2,488 Shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Silver Rock Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP owned about 0.79% of Slam worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Slam by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Slam in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Slam in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Slam stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.78. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,324. Slam Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

