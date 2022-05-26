Silver Rock Financial LP Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Silver Rock Financial LP lowered its position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,308 shares during the quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP’s holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NAAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in North Atlantic Acquisition by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 16,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get North Atlantic Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NAAC traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.98. 9,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,828. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the consumer, industrials, and telecommunications industries in Europe and North America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.