Silver Rock Financial LP Has $3.70 Million Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Silver Rock Financial LP lowered its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Silver Rock Financial LP’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.22. 525,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,533,155. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

