Silver Rock Financial LP Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)

Silver Rock Financial LP trimmed its position in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,773 shares during the quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP owned approximately 0.61% of Aurora Acquisition worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Acquisition by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AURC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.79. 1,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Aurora Acquisition ( NASDAQ:AURC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

